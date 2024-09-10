Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will appear on the Michigan ballot after all

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 10 de septiembre, 2024

After an intense court fight, finally Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will indeed appear on the Michigan ballot, after the state Supreme Court ruled against the former presidential candidate.

Shortly after dropping out of the race and endorsing Donald Trump's candidacy, Kennedy Jr. initiated proceedings to have his name removed from the ballot in several key states, including Michigan.

Initially, the Michigan Justice denied the request, prompting Kennedy Jr. to appeal to the state Court of Appeals. This did lead to the approval of the former candidate's petition last Friday and ruled that his name be removed from among the presidential hopefuls.

However, a few days later the Michigan Supreme Court, the state's highest judicial body, ruled that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will remain on the ballot, potentially harming Trump in a state that will be decisive in November.