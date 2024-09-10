Trump breaks with DeSantis and announces he will vote to legalize recreational marijuana use in Florida

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 9 de septiembre, 2024

Donald Trump announced that he will vote in favor of legalizing recreational use of marijuana in Florida. The former president confirmed his intentions on his Truth Social account, where he wrote that he also hopes to work with Congress and pass "common sense laws on the matter."

Amendment 3 will be put to a vote in November and is opposed by the Republican Party of Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis. "I'm not for it, I don't think it's a good thing to do. I don't think we need to mess up the state," he noted months ago.

"Ten years ago, Colorado did it and said look, people are using it anyway. If you legalize it, you tax it. It's safer, it'll shut down the drug trade, and it will probably be more for public safety. I get that but that was tried and that failed. You go to places like Denver and it smells like marijuana. It's not been good for quality of life," he added.

Trump had already spoken out against Amendment 4, which would legalize abortion up to "viability" and up to birth, depending on what a "health care provider" decides. In this case, he agrees with Governor DeSantis and the local GOP to strongly oppose the initiative.

"It's time to put an end to unnecessary detention and incarceration"

The former president spoke out on Amendment 3 on Truth Social, where it was anticipated he would vote in favor. "As I have previously stated, I believe it is time to end needless arrests and incarcerations of adults for small amounts of marijuana for personal use. We must also implement smart regulations, while providing access for adults, to safe, tested product," Trump began.

"As a Floridian, I will be voting YES on Amendment 3 this November. As President, we will continue to focus on research to unlock the medical uses of marijuana to a Schedule 3 drug, and work with Congress to pass common sense laws, including safe banking for state authorized companies, and supporting states rights to pass marijuana laws, like in Florida, that work so well for their citizens," the Republican presidential candidate added.

What does Florida's proposed Amendment 3 say?

In addition to voting for president, senator and other offices to be elected in November, Floridians will have to vote for or against Amendment 3, which must get more than 60% of the vote to be accepted:

"Allows adults 21 years of age or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for personal nonmedical consumption by smoking, ingesting, or otherwise; allows Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, and other state-licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute such products and accessories. Applies to Florida law; does not modify or immunize violations of federal law. Establishes possession limits for personal use. Allows for consistent legislation. Defines terms. Establishes effective date."