Kamala Harris releases her election platform with 29 references to Donald Trump

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 9 de septiembre, 2024

A day before the first debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the Democratic nominee and her running mate, Tim Walz, published their electoral platform on their campaign website in which they included Donald Trump's name 29 times.

In the platform, Harris promises that she will be "a president for all Americans, a president who unites us around our highest aspirations, and a president who always fights for the American people," and that her goal is to be a president that "protects our fundamental freedoms, strengthens our democracy, and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead."

Harris and Walz have been slow to openly lay out their policies. Specifically, their initiatives are divided into four sections that, in turn, contain 19 points.

Those four sections also include four references to Trump's election agenda, criticizing and attacking the Republican candidate and the measures he wants to carry out to try to solve the problems inherited from the current administration, of which Harris is vice president.

'Build an opportunity economy and lower costs for families'

The Harris-Walz duo titles the first section of their platform "Build an Opportunity Economy and Lower Costs for Families." In turn, it is divided into ten points, in which it details Harris' economic proposals to improve the financial health of Americans, who are suffering from the mismanagement executed by the Biden-Harris administration.

Some of those items, such as tax cuts or lower education costs, are aimed directly at individuals and, more specifically, at the middle class. Others are aimed at trying to help those who aspire to become entrepreneurs. There are also has "solutions" to decrease rent prices, which, during her vice presidency, have skyrocketed.

Harris and Walz point out that Trump's goal is to "jack up prices, weaken the middle class, cut Social Security and Medicare, eliminate the Department of Education and preschool programs like Head Start, and end the Affordable Care Act," in addition to predicting that the Republican's economic measures would "trigger a recession by mid-2025."

'Safeguard our fundamental freedoms'

In the political platform, the Democratic candidates seek to "restore and protect reproductive freedoms," aspiring that they "trust women to make decisions about their own bodies, and not have the government tell them what to do," in a clear reference to access to abortion. It is no news that Harris places special emphasis on this issue, being one of the main defenders of abortion rights in the country.

They also include her defense of civil rights and civil liberties, alluding to the LGBT community and protection against discrimination. They also talk about protecting voting rights, in a reference to the possibility of allowing illegal immigrants to vote.

According to the Democrats, Trump is a "threat" to rights and freedoms, since he states that "there should be a 'punishment' for women who have an abortion." Regarding the LGBT community, Harris and Walz say the Republican candidate and his fellow party members "continue to demonize and attack" them.

'Ensure safety and justice for all'

Four points are included in this section, in which the most noteworthy is the plan that Harris wants to carry out to solve the immigration crisis that the "border czar" has caused these last four years.

Biden entrusted Harris with managing immigration, and her work has been a failure. There have been a record number of encounters with illegal migrants, increased violence on the other side of the border and increased drug trafficking, especially fentanyl, which has claimed so many American lives. Now, Harris promises to address all these problems, when she has had an entire term in office not only to solve them, but to prevent new ones from arising.

Harris and Walz, in addition to calling Trump a "convicted felon," say he will "fail to tackle violence in our communities or fix our broken immigration system" and "make us less safe." They add that the Republican wants to "bring the Department of Justice and the FBI under his direct control" and that "he is pushing for more guns on our streets and wants to arm teachers in our classrooms."

'Keep America safe, secure, and prosperous'

The last section talks about foreign policy and caring for soldiers and veterans, along with their families. Harris boasts of helping "restore American leadership on the world stage, strengthened our national security through her travels to 21 countries and meetings with more than 150 world leaders."

The Democratic candidate believes Trump is "a danger" because, when he was president, he "cozied up to dictators and turned his back on allies."