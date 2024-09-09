Nate Silver forecasts Trump as winner in all swing states

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 9 de septiembre, 2024

Nate Silver published his latest projections for the 2024 presidential election in which he anticipates a landslide victory for Donald Trump in all key states, which could lead the former president to a resounding triumph. The Republican now has a 63.8% chance of winning a majority of Electoral College votes, with Vice President Kamala Harris trailing with only a 36% chance.

Trump dominates swing states

According to Silver's analysis, Trump is projected to win all the swing states that traditionally decide presidential elections, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona. These, which flipped between the 2016 and 2020 elections, are usually the most hotly contested during the electoral campaign. In Nate Silver's model, Trump not only regains lost ground in 2020, he also expands it, securing a decisive lead in Electoral College votes. Trump is projected to win 312 votes compared to Harris's 226.

Silver's post had an update noting, "A new New York Times/Siena College poll this morning contained excellent news for Donald Trump, showing him 1 point ahead in a head-to-head matchup against Kamala Harris and 2 points up with minor candidates included. This is one of our highest-rated pollsters, so it has a fair amount of influence on the numbers, reducing Harris’s lead in our national polling average to 2.5 points, which would put her in dangerous territory in the Electoral College."

Silver's forecast still gives Harris a slight edge in the popular vote, with a 56% chance of coming out on top compared to 44% for Trump.