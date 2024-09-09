Melania Trump lashes out at Biden administration and defends Donald Trump

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 9 de septiembre, 2024

Melania Trump, former first lady of the United States, hurled harsh criticism against Joe Biden's administration, highlighting the negative impact of its management on the economy and how it handles freedom of speech. In a recent video released to promote her upcoming book. Melania addressed how the results of the 2020 election have drastically affected Americans' quality of life, pointing to the rising cost of food, gasoline and geopolitical instability.

In the recently released video, Melania expressed, "The 2020 election results changed our lives forever. It impacted our quality of life, cost of food, gasoline, safety, and even the geopolitical landscape," making it clear that she believes the current administration has contributed to increased international tensions and exacerbated the economic problems facing American families.

Warnings about the division in the U.S. and freedom of speech

The former first lady also warned about the growing division in the country and expressed concern about attempts to silence her husband, ex-President Donald Trump. Melania cited the gag order imposed during Trump's Manhattan trial, where he was convicted on 34 counts, as an example of political persecution, limiting Trump's ability to defend himself publicly.

Despite a $10,000 fine for alleged violations of the order, Trump continues to fight for his right to speak out, facing what the Trump family considers a campaign to discredit him and reduce his influence.

Promotion of her new book

In addition to her criticisms of the Biden Administration, Melania promoted her new memoir, which will be published on October 8. In her book, she promises to offer her version of events and clarify the misrepresentations that, according to her, have affected her life and that of her husband during her time in the White House.

"As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts," Melania said. The book is now available for pre-sale for $40 and seeks to offer an honest look at what happened during her time in the White House.