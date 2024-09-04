Trump is again the favorite to win the election and has reached his best polling numbers since July
Donald Trump moved ahead of Kamala Harris in Nate Silver's forecast, which Ben Shapiro says is one of the most accurate in the country.
Kamala Harris experienced an extended honeymoon stage that stretched from her candidacy announcement to the Democratic National Convention, where delegates confirmed her as the presidential nominee for November. Since then, the CNN interview and the loss of the novelty has began to diminish, which was reflected in Nate Silver's latest election forecast, which, according to Ben Shapiro, is one of the most accurate in the country.
Since Joe Biden withdrew his candidacy in mid-July, the vice president's popularity has risen in both polls and forecasts. This was in large part because her figure sparked enthusiasm among the party's younger base and suburban women across the country.
However, this upward trend began to flatten after the convention and in the run-up to the first presidential debate between Trump and Harris, scheduled for September 10.
According to the most recent election forecast by Nate Silver, published on September 3 after Labor Day, Trump has a 56% chance of winning the presidential election, his highest number since last July 31.
Despite Silver's polling average showing Harris ahead in both the popular vote and the electoral college, the odds are back in the Republican's favor.
Indeed, Silver's forecast places Trump at 57% to win Pennsylvania, 64% in Georgia, 67% in Arizona, 70% in North Carolina and 57% in Nevada. These states would give the Republican a win in the electoral college and return him to the White House.
For his part, Harris maintains the lead in Michigan (51%) and Wisconsin (53%). For Silver, Harris is most likely to win the popular vote, although, according to these numbers, that would not be enough to become the first woman president in the history of the country.
While Silver's last forecast, released on Aug. 31, also had Trump as the favorite, this time, he is back to the numbers he had in July. The last time Harris was ahead was Aug. 14, when she had a 56% chance of succeeding Joe Biden.
For now, the two will face each other on September 10 in the debate organized by ABC News. Peculiarly, it will be the first face-to-face encounter between Trump and Harris.