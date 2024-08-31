Muslim vote 'happy' with Kamala's candidacy

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 31 de agosto, 2024

Significantly more Muslim voters in the United States support presidential candidate Kamala Harris compared to Joe Biden according to a poll from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) taken since the president withdrew his candidacy ahead of the November election.

According to the poll, Kamala Harris, from the Democratic Party, and Jill Stein, from the Green Party, were supported by about the same number of Muslim voters. The vice president had the support of 29.4% of this group, while the left-wing environmentalist had 29.1%.

Support for Harris among Muslim voters, as mentioned, is significantly higher than the 7.3% Biden had before he withdrew his candidacy, according to a previously unpublished CAIR poll.

In this latest poll, Stein had 36% of Muslim voters’ support. Cornel West from the People's Party had 25.2% and Donald Trump received 5%.

The poll also indicated that 16.5% of Muslim voters remained undecided, reflecting possible volatility in the voting intention of this sector of the population.

Nihad Awad, CAIR's national executive director, said, "Our latest poll revealed that American Muslim voters were highly engaged in the upcoming presidential election and expressed significant support for Vice President Harris, reflecting a broader desire for new leadership."

The poll also reflected Muslim voters' growing disapproval of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party. It also noted that while 69.1% of members of this community used to vote for Democrats, in the 2024 elections they plan to vote for candidates from smaller political parties.

In addition, 94% of Muslim voters indicated that they disapprove of Biden's performance, especially with regards to everything related to his support for Israel in the war against terrorist groups in Gaza.

Support for Harris among American Muslims could prove crucial in the election, as this community is made up of 2,500,000 eligible voters.