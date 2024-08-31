North Carolina will keep Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on ballot

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 31 de agosto, 2024

Despite dropping out of the race to endorse Donald Trump, something that his family heavily criticized and he later addressed, former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy Jr. will remain on the North Carolina ballot, so the votes he receives will be counted in the November election.

This is possible because about two million ballots for Kennedy and his party, We The People, were already printed and the mail-in ballot deadline begins in a few days.

"The State Board of Elections on Thursday rejected a request from the We The People Party to remove its nominee, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., from the general election ballot, because it would not be practical to reprint ballots that have already been printed and meet the state law deadline to start absentee voting," the agency said in a press release. "Approximately 2 million ballots statewide have already been printed with Kennedy’s name on them, and the first ballots will be sent to absentee voters in eight days."

Kennedy and his party formally requested the withdrawal of the ballots. They also did so in Michigan and Wisconsin. All three states have rejected the request.

"The State Board scheduled an emergency meeting for Thursday to consider the request,” the board said later in the release. “A majority of the Board determined it was too late in the process to change course and prepare and print new ballots across the state," the agency added.