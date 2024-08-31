The mayor of Aurora promotes the eviction of the buildings occupied by members of Tren de Aragua

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 30 de agosto, 2024

The mayor of Aurora announced his intentions to vacate the buildings taken over by members of the Tren de Aragua. This Venezuelan gang that violently took over some units just a few days ago. Mike Coffman confirmed the news on his social media, where he noted that "the best course of action is to shut down these buildings and make sure this doesn't happen again."

The mayor of Colorado's third most populous city recently spoke to Fox News and confirmed that Venezuelan gangs took over at least two apartment buildings within the city.

A day later, Coffman confirmed that Aurora initiated the process to vacate the taken buildings. "The Aurora City Attorney's Office is preparing court documents to request an emergency court order to clear the apartment buildings where Venezuelan gang activity has been occurring by declaring the properties a ‘Criminal Nuisance,’" he expressed on his Facebook account.

"This will require a municipal judge to issue the order with the goal of getting these properties back under the control of the property owners. In the meantime, the law enforcement task force set up to disrupt and arrest Venezuelan gang members in these buildings will continue its operation. I strongly believe that the best course of action is to shut these building[s] down and make sure that this never happens again," added the mayor, who also served as a Republican congressman for several years.

"I think we are victims of a failed policy on the southern border"

The mayor spoke hours ago with Fox News, an interview in which he pointed directly at the Biden-Harris administration for the border crisis unleashed on the southern border, which indirectly affects many cities in the country.

"I think we are victims of a failed policy on the southern border. (...) Venezuela does not cooperate with the United States in the exchange of criminal records. You've had a third of the country leave," he noted.

"You've had these massive waves of migrants crossing the border illegally, they were detained, they asked for political asylum, they were not properly vetted, they were released into the country, the city of Aurora. We did everything we could to, frankly, keep them out of the city because it's not our problem. It's a federal problem," he said.