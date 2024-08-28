California Senate approves bill to provide mortgage advances to illegal immigrants

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 28 de agosto, 2024

The California Senate on Tuesday approved the bill by 23 votes to 11 that would allow illegal immigrants to obtain mortgages and mortgage advances in California. The newly approved bill will now go to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for final approval or veto.

AB 1840 would expand the eligibility of an existing loan program: the California Dream for All. Its recipients receive 20% down payment assistance on their first home (capped at $150,000) that they must repay, plus a portion of the appreciation of the property, if they sell it. The program is funded in part with state money.

The project is at the intersection of two of the political debates at the moment: illegal immigration and homelessness. Nationally, they are two of the biggest concerns for voters, two of the main Republican criticisms of the administration and two of the weaknesses that the Harris campaign has tried to reverse in recent weeks.

At the state level, California has the highest proportion of undocumented immigrants in the country, according to the latest data from the Pew Research Center. It also faces one of the worst housing crises, with high prices, high levels of homelessness and housing shortages.

The Democratic Assemblyman who introduced the bill, Joaquin Arambula, argued that the goal of the rule was inclusion. Although the Democratic Party endorsed the bill, Governor Gavin Newsom, for the time being, did not commit to sign it. According to some analysts, the validity of immigration and the lack of housing in the electoral campaign could pose an obstacle for the Democrats, who fear it may give Republicans a new argument.