A former Obama official says Harris will seek a new Iran nuclear deal

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 27 de agosto, 2024

Democrat Joel Rubin, a Middle East policy expert who helped the Iran nuclear deal develop and become law, said Vice President Kamala Harris will seek a new deal with Tehran if she wins the White House because she will be a "realistic" foreign policy president.

"The idea that the old nuclear deal can just be restarted, we're past that. Iran's progress on its nuclear program has exceeded the previous limitations… a firm, verifiable nuclear deal that corrals and runs the ability to accelerate the nuclear weapon, that has to be the goal," Rubin, who served as the Obama administration's deputy assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs before the lower chamber, said in remarks picked up by Fox News Digital.

"The best way to do that is a nuclear agreement that's firm and verified… Any realistic president would go for that. And that’s Kamala Harris, she's a realistic president-to-be," the former top Obama official sentenced.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, still continues to generate controversy among geopolitical experts in Washington, especially at a time when the Iranian regime is moving steadily forward with its nuclear agenda.

Critics say the Obama administration invalidated Iran with the nuclear deal after removing international sanctions, especially since the deal did not set sufficient limitations and restrictions for the Islamic regime to abandon its nuclear program.

Listening to the criticism, ex-President Donald Trump agreed to withdraw from the JCPOA in 2018, at a time when the nuclear deal was already highly questioned by various experts.

However, Obama's allies and various Democratic experts claim that the compromise reached by the former president maintained the conditions necessary to limit the threat of Iran's nuclear capabilities.

They also argue that the JCPOA is a sure way to bring the Iranian regime to the negotiating table.

"There has to be a way to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions. If they were to get a nuclear weapon, that would be a threat to the region and the world, including, of course, the United States. But it is not going to be an easy way forward," Rubin said.

In the past, Harris stated that she would re-sign on to the Iran nuclear deal. However, it is unclear whether she currently holds the same position.

Meanwhile, just this Tuesday, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, opened a window for potential talks with Washington about the country's nuclear program.

"We don't have to pin our hopes on the enemy. For our plans, we should not wait for the approval of the enemies," Khamenei said in a video broadcast by Iranian state television. "It is not contradictory to confront the same enemy in some places; there are no barriers."