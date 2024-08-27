Trump confirms he will debate Kamala Harris on ABC News: 'I have reached an agreement with the radical left Democrats'

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 27 de agosto, 2024

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will ultimately debate on ABC News. Hours after the Republican nominee raised doubts about whether he would attend due to the relationship between the Democratic candidate and the network's management, the former president confirmed that both parties have agreed on the terms for what will be the first debate between them after Joe Biden's withdrawal.

"I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Republican candidate detailed that the rules will be the same as the last debate he had with Biden: "The Debate will be 'stand up,' and Candidates cannot bring notes, or 'cheat sheets.' We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a “fair and equitable” Debate, and that neither side will be given the questions in advance."