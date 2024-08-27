Republican rebellion: more than 200 former Bush and McCain team members endorse Harris

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 26 de agosto, 2024

In a political maneuver, more than 200 Republicans with a history of working for prominent party figures, including former presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, as well as Senators John McCain and Mitt Romney, have opted to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris instead of supporting former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

In an open letter published recently and obtained by USA Today, these Republicans acknowledge that they have "ideological disagreements" with Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. However, they argue that the possibility of a second Trump term represents an "untenable" risk. According to the letter, another term under Trump's leadership could result in "chaotic leadership" that, in their view, would harm the citizenry and weaken democratic institutions.

The group of Republicans, with a long history in the political establishment, appealed to voters in key states, urging them to act as they did in 2020, when they helped elect Joe Biden. On that occasion, a similar group of about 150 former Bush, McCain and Romney staffers united to oppose Trump.

Among those who signed the letter are leading figures such as Mark Salter and Chris Koch, former McCain chiefs of staff; Joe Donoghue, McCain's former legislative director; and Jennifer Lux, press secretary for McCain's 2008 campaign. Also endorsing Harris are David Nierenberg, Romney's 2012 campaign finance chief; David Garman, George W. Bush's deputy energy secretary; and Olivia Troye, a former adviser to Bush and Vice President Mike Pence.

The letter criticizes the "chaotic leadership" of Trump and his foreign policies, stating that his administration could endanger international democratic movements and weaken America's position on the global stage. This criticism is framed in a context of growing tension between Trump and the old guard of the Republican Party.

Despite these criticisms, Trump continues to enjoy strong support among the party's base. Many Republican voterssee in Trump a leader who challenges the status quo and defends their interests against a system they view as corrupt and detached from the concerns of ordinary citizens. For these voters, Trump remains the best defender of conservative values and the vision they want for America.

As the election approaches, the divide within the Republican Party is likely to deepen. However, Trump seems determined to maintain his solid base, confident that his popular support will overcome criticism from the party's old guard.