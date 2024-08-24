From 'Abandon Biden' to 'Abandon Harris': Anti-Israel Democrats Call for Boycott of Vice President's Campaign

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 24 de agosto, 2024

The pro-Palestinian group Abandon Biden reported Friday that they will continue their campaign to take away votes from the Democratic ticket regardless of the name change at the head of the ticket. To reflect this, they have embraced their own name change: Abandon Harris.

Members of the association, which came to be late last year, explained at a meeting in Michigan that they would carry out their mission in states especially sensitive to Democrats because they included swing states and states with significant Muslim minorities.

Losses at the ballot box due to the pro-Palestinian activist base was one of the Biden campaign's concerns that Democrats hoped to address with the ambivalent stance of Kamala Harris, who in her speech at the Democratic National Convention promised both to help Israel and to work so that "the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination."

It was insufficient, at least for Abandon Harris: "The DNC's recent actions have only confirmed what we've been saying all along: The Democratic Party has no interest in ending the genocide in Gaza." They further argued that the only path available was to "abandon the party of genocide and ethnic cleansing" in order to get Harris to lose the election.

'Insufficient'

Another organization of traditionally Democratic voters expressing dissatisfaction with Harris was the Uncommitted National Movement, which called on voters to vote "uncommitted" in the primary. This vote of protest went so far as to send about thirty delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

Members of the movement protested on social media both Harris' words and the treatment at the convention, with co-founder Abbas Alawieh saying that the Democratic Party had chosen to "discriminate." "Their loss."

Following Harris' remarks, the Uncommitted National Movement shared a petition on social media asking the candidate, as "people who make up the heart of the Democratic Party," to commit to enacting an arms embargo against Israel.