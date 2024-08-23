Kamala Harris wraps up the DNC with a powerful yet empty acceptance speech, addressing Trump, Israel, and her record

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 23 de agosto, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris closed the Democratic National Convention (DNC) by accepting a historic presidential nomination with a powerful -but empty- speech where she talked about her political journey, the values instilled in her from her family, the most important electoral issues, and, as it happened throughout the event, former President Donald Trump.

"On behalf of the people, on behalf of every American regardless of party, race, gender, or the language your grandmother speaks; on behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own unlikely journey; on behalf of Americans like the people I grew up with, people who work hard, chase their dreams, and look out for one another; on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on Earth. I accept your nomination for president of the United States of America."

Harris' nomination as the Democratic candidate is a milestone in U.S. political history, as she is the first black woman and the first Asian-American to lead a major party ticket.

In addition, if she wins in November, Harris would be the first Indian-American woman and first Indian-American female governor.

During her speech, Harris sought to cover as much ground as possible, speaking on key issues such as migration, abortion, the economy, and social services. However, the depth of her proposals was scarce, with a speech full of platitudes without clear solutions to the most immediate problems of the voters.

Where Harris did take pains was in her personal story and also in the great words she dedicated to President Joe Biden, who stepped aside and grudgingly handed her the nomination on a silver platter after the internal pressure from his party.

"When I think about the path that we have traveled together, Joe, I am filled with gratitude. Your record is extraordinary, as history will show. Your character is inspiring. Doug and I love you and Jill, and I am forever thankful to you both," Harris said.

To her running mate, Tim Walz, she also sent a message that drew cheers from the crowd, "You are going to be an incredible vice president."

The inevitable mention of Trump

Before a packed United Center, Harris, emulating the vast majority of Democratic speakers, did not miss the opportunity to attack his political opponent.

First, she asked the audience to imagine an untethered Trump in the White House, suggesting that a second term would be more "radical" than his first term.

"Consider what he intends to do if we give him power again. Consider his explicit intent to set free violent extremists who assaulted those law enforcement officers at the Capitol. His explicit intent to jail journalists, political opponents and anyone he sees as the enemy. His explicit intent to deploy our active duty military against our own citizens," Harris said as the audience responded with murmurs and rebukes against Trump.

Later, the vice president sought to link Trump to the now-famed Project 2025, a sprawling government program created by members of the Heritage Foundation that the media and Democrats have tried to link to Trump's campaign.

Harris said such a government plan means "pull our country back to the past."

"But America, we are not going back," she said.

Later, Harris escalated the attacks, making them increasingly personal and aggressive.

"In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man, but the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious," she said before moving on to the former president's legal wrangling and the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

"Donald Trump tried to throw away your votes. When he failed, he sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol where they assaulted law enforcement officers. When politicians in his own party begged him to call off the mob and send help, he did the opposite. He fanned the flames."

"He was found guilty of fraud by a jury of everyday Americans and separately found liable for committing sexual abuse," she insisted.

Harris tackles foreign policy ambiguously.

Harris also addressed a complex issue for Democrats on foreign policy: Israel.

While she said she will support all U.S. allies, including Ukraine in its war with Russia, on the Israeli state she asserted that "I will always defend Israel's right to defend itself."

However, she immediately also sent a message to the "Palestinian people," advertising that she will defend their "self-determination."

"At the same time, what has happened in Gaza over the past ten months is devastating. So many innocent lives were lost. Desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking. President Biden and I are working to end this war, such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination".

The vice president then assured that, if she wins, she will be "tough" against Iran and its allies in the Middle East.

On another key foreign policy issue, Harris referred to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, whom she used to take aim at Trump.

"Trump threatened to abandon NATO. He encouraged Putin to invade our allies," Harris said.

The Trump campaign, reacting live to the speech, responded by saying, "WRONG. President Trump made NATO stronger than it's ever been. And last time we checked, Putin invaded Ukraine on your watch."

Harris misrepresents a Supreme Court ruling

During her address, the vice president further misrepresented a Supreme Court ruling by falsely claiming that the high court gave Donald Trump "immunity."

"Consider the power he will have – especially after the United States Supreme Court just ruled that he would be immune from criminal prosecution," Harris said. "Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails."

Harris's statement is out of context and does not correspond to the facts. The Supreme Court's ruling weeks ago did not grant Trump or former presidents blanket immunity from criminal prosecution, but rather gave them granted immunity for many of their official activities, which they do while in office.

The Supreme Court justices were clear in referring to not taking a position on Trump's actions and left such a decision to a lower court.

Harris sends a message to Republicans and appeals for unity

Unlike other speakers, what Harris did do was make a clear call to Republicans, appealing for unity at the start and close of the speech.

"I know there are people of various political views watching tonight," she said after accepting the nomination. "And I want you to know: I promise to be a president for all Americans. You can always trust me to put country above party and self."

That was almost at the beginning, but over the finish, she played the reconciliation card again, citing a teaching from her mother.

"Well, my mother had another lesson she used to teach. Never let anyone tell you who you are, you show them who you are," Harris said. "America, let us show each other and the world who we are and what we stand for: freedom, opportunity, compassion, dignity, fairness, and endless possibilities."

In particular, she said Americans "have so much more in common than what separates us" and that "none of us has to fail for all of us to succeed."

She later charged back at Trump and JD Vance, singling them out for criticizing America's current affairs.