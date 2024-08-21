Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 20 de agosto, 2024

Former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he is willing to consider a role for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his administration if he succeeds in the 2024 election. This statement comes amid speculation about a possible withdrawal of Kennedy from the presidential race and his potential support for Trump.

In a recent interview with CNN, Trump praised Kennedy, describing him as "brilliant" and "smart" and noted his in-depth knowledge of the environmental lawyer. Trump also expressed his willingness to consider Kennedy in his administration, stating, “I didn’t know he was thinking about getting out, but if he is thinking about getting out, certainly I’d be open to it." Trump highlighted his respect for Kennedy during the conversation.

Strategic positioning.

Kennedy's endorsement of Trump could transform the dynamics of the presidential race. As an independent candidate with a distinctive profile, Kennedy has the potential to capture a segment of voters that could be decisive in a tight race. His support could not only benefit him by offering him a significant role, but could also confer a key strategic advantage to the former president.

Speculation and comments by Nicole Shanahan

The possibility of a Trump-Kennedy collaboration has been a topic of conversation in recent weeks, especially as both candidates seek to appeal to similar constituencies. Nicole Shanahan, a vice presidential candidate in Kennedy's campaign, stoked such speculation during an appearance on Tom Bilyeu's podcast. Shanahan hinted that she and Kennedy are thinking about dropping out of the race to work with Trump.

"There are two options that we’re looking at, and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency, or we walk away right now and join forces with ... Donald Trump," She said.

Shanahan expressed concern that a continued candidacy could benefit Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, in the election.