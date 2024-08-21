Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering dropping out of the presidential race and joining forces with Donald Trump

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 20 de agosto, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign wants to join forces with former President Donald Trump. The information was confirmed by his running mate Nicole Shanahan in a new interview. The independent candidate is considering abandoning the presidential race to join the Republican.

In that sense, Shanahan indicated that the other option is to continue in the campaign to consolidate as a third political force in the country. However, they fear that this would allow Kamala Harris to reach the White House.

"There’s two options that we’re looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency" Shanahan said in the interview on the Impact Theory podcast as reported by CNBC.

She maintained that this is a decision that is not an easy one. "Or we walk away right now and join forces with ... Donald Trump and you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we’re making this decision," she remarked.