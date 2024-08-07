Trump, on the selection of Walz: "A ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately, if not sooner"

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 7 de agosto, 2024

Donald Trump expressed surprise yet is "thrilled"at Kamala Harris' decision to pick Tim Walz, someone as radical - albeit "smarter" - as her running mate. The former president and Republican candidate assured that this move leaves the Democrats with "a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately, if not sooner." Indeed, he predicted that, should the Democratic ticket win the presidency, "we’re gonna be living like dogs. Our whole country, our whole system, is gonna collapse."

Interviewed on Fox and Friends on Wednesday, the former president noted that Kamala's tandem partner "is a very, very liberal man and he's a shocking pick." Nonetheless, it's a decision he considers good for his own candidacy, which is why he was "thrilled."

Trump: "There's never been a ticket like this one"

Trump noted that Walz's record has made clear his positions on key issues, such as national security, illegal immigration, abortion and irreversible trans procedures on minors:

"If you look at his record — with no walls, no security, let everybody in — he’s worse than they are. You know, nobody knew how radical left she was, but he’s a smarter version of her. This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately, if not sooner. We want no security, we want no anything. He’s very heavy into transgender—anything transgender he thinks is great—and he’s not where the country is on anything."

Trump thinks Shapiro was dismissed because of his religion: "Very insulting to the Jewish people"

Trump acknowledges that he thought the pick would be Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a profile that would have offset that of the vice president, but was ruled out by her "because he's Jewish." "Everybody thought it was going to be Shapiro, it turned out not to be Shapiro. I have very little doubt that it was, you know, not for the reason we're talking about, but because he's Jewish, and they think they're going to offend somebody else. It's very insulting to the Jewish people."