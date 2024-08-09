Trump said the assassination attempt does not change his view that Americans "need guns for protection"

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 9 de agosto, 2024

Former president Donald Trump assured on Thursday that the assassination attempt he survived last July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, has not changed the opinion he has about the right to bear arms.

It happened during a press conference given by the Republican presidential candidate at his Mar-A-Lago residence and was broadcasted by Newsmax.

In it, a reporter asked him if he had changed his opinion on Americans' right to bear arms after being shot in the ear during an election rally with an AR-15 fired by Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Trump claimed that his opinion had not changed as he criticized the Democratic candidate for trying to abolish the right to bear arms:

"No, it didn't. Look, if you take away guns – [Harris] wants to take away everyone's gun. If you take away guns, [you] can't do it because people need guns for protection. Now, entertainment, they want it [for] hunting, different things. But they need weapons for protection in this country. People live out in the woods, and they're not going to have a gun." Donald Trump, former president and Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential elections.

Moreover, the magnate assured that US law is designed in the right way and that, since the right to bear arms was already included in the Constitution, this has prevented more massacres. The opposite of what happened in other countries where the right to bear arms has just been legalized and which, he assured, have seen their crime rate increase:

"If you look at some countries, I don't want to get them in trouble. But some countries have actually gone the opposite way. They had very strong gun laws, and now they have gone the opposite way where they allowed people to have guns, where, in one case, they encouraged people to go out and get guns and crime is down 29%." Donald Trump, former president and Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Along with this, Breitbart reported, the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election also criticized his Democratic opponents by asserting that they had failed in something paramount for Americans: the Government offering them security.

"People want safety. They want security. They want respect all around the world for our country. They don’t want this horrible culture that is developing — a culture of no commonsense. It’s really a culture of no common sense, and it’s not what anyone wants." Donald Trump, former president and Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Specifically, Trump criticized Democrats for not offering Americans "a safe country" or a "strong military" as well as "low interest rates" but, especially, the former president criticized Democrats for not being able to offer Americans what they crave most: "We want to be able to have the American dream," he assured, adding that problems such as lack of jobs, the poor economy or access to housing prevented citizens from fulfilling that longed-for desire.