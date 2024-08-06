"Everybody needs to be woke": The video that reminds us of the true face of Kamala Harris

Published by Juan Carlos Téllez Verified by 6 de agosto, 2024

A video from 2017 of the vice president - and already the Democratic Party's official nominee for president-, Kamala Harris, has surfaced again provoking all kinds of reactions on social media.

In the video, Harris urges "everyone" to "stay woke." She does so stammering and giggling and to the stunned gaze of her on stage colleagues.

“We have to stay woke. Like everybody needs to be woke. And you can talk about if you’re the wokest or woker, but just stay more woke than less woke,” Harris said in a visible state of exaltation that has caught the attention of the conservative world on social media.

'Woke' is pure degeneracy and, in many cases, evil." Rogan O'Handley

The Woke Agenda is what is killing our nation, Creating division!



Ryann McEnany



The video was recorded during Recode's annual Code Conference, which was also attended by philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who is one of the stage partners watching the then-Senator Harris in disbelief.

At the conference, discussions focused on issues such as immigration and the environment. Also, of course, on the attacks against then President Donald Trump. In this regard, Kamala Harris also expressed her firm opposition to the drug and immigration policies of the Trump-Pence administration.

Vice president Harris bluntly showed, among other issues, her sympathy for open borders policy and drug legalization: "I get upset when we say we’re going to shut our door to refugees who are fleeing such atrocities and have been standing in line for two years to qualify for refugee status, and they arrive here, and we turn them away. Yes, I’m gonna get mad about that. I’m gonna get mad when we have an attorney general who’s trying to resuscitate the war on drugs. And he thinks the greatest evil that mankind has ever seen is marijuana. … Leave grandma’s medical marijuana alone." Harris declared.