Nancy Pelosi suggests adding Joe Biden to Mount Rushmore

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 5 de agosto, 2024

Nancy Pelosi suggested Sunday that Joe Biden's face be added to those of the four presidents carved into Mount Rushmore.

It was during an interview the former House speaker did with the CBS morning show. She asserted that Biden was "a consequential president of the United States, a Mount Rushmore kind of president," implying that his face should be next to those of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt on the iconic monument.

"He was in a good place to make whatever decision – the top of his game. Such a consequential president of the United States, a Mount Rushmore kind of president of the United States." Nancy Pelosi, former Democratic representative from California

The suggestion shocked Lesley Stahl, the reporter tasked with interviewing the former House speaker, who asked, "Are you really saying that he belongs up there on Mount Rushmore? Lincoln and Joe Biden?"

Pelosi, without any hesitation, reiterated what she had said minutes earlier by asserting that if Theodore Roosevelt was at the iconic monument, there might also be room for Joe Biden:

"Well, you got Teddy Roosevelt up there, and he's wonderful. I don't say take him down. But you can add Biden." Nancy Pelosi, Democratic representative from California

However, there doesn't appear to be room to add Biden. As Mount Rushmore official Maureen McGee-Ballinger explained in 2020 in remarks to NBC Montana, the iconic monument will never get a fifth face, despite numerous requests from political leaders.

"First, the rock that surrounds the sculpted faces is not suitable for additional carving. The National Park Service takes the position that death stayed the hand of the artist and the work is complete in its present form. Thus, to maintain both the integrity of the structure and the artist’s concept, there is no procedure for adding another likeness, the sculpture is complete." Maureen McGee-Ballinger, Mount Rushmore official

Her statement comes days after the president decided to withdraw from the race. It is rumored that Nancy Pelosi had quite a bit to do with the decision since, several media reports assured, she started a pressure campaign and was one of the first people to recommend Joe Biden not to run for reelection.

This claim was denied by Pelosi during her talk with Lesley Stahl, where she herself affirmed that she "wasn’t the leader of any pressure [campaign]" and that she also did not call any Biden advisor to get to talk to the president:

"No, I wasn’t the leader of any pressure [campaign]. Let me say things that I didn’t do: I didn’t call one person. I did not call one person. I could always say to him, ‘I never called anybody.'" Nancy Pelosi, former Democratic representative from California

Despite her words, sources close to Biden assure that the president is angry with her for being one of the people who did not support him after his disastrous debate on June 27.

Faced with this, Pelosi simply assured that "he knows that I love him very much," while explaining that she "never shared any conversations with the president of the United States publicly," implying that she would never disclose what was said in private talks between her and Joe Biden.