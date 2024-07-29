Musk, Trump Jr. and others highlight Google's censorship of Trump and warn of possible election interference

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 29 de julio, 2024

Google has begun censoring searches related to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on July 13 at a rally in Pennsylvania. Several personalities noticed the tech giant's stunt and decided to expose it.

One of them was Donald Trump Jr. The eldest son of the Republican nominee posted a screenshot on X showing that the search suggestions for: "assassination attempt on" do not include Donald Trump's name. Due to the relevance and recency, it should rank first, ahead of "Reagan," "Bob Marley," "Lenin," "Gerald Ford" and "Truman."

"Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable," Trump Jr. wrote.

But Google is not only focused on censoring searches related to the attack on the Republican candidate. It is also noted that searches for his name: "Donald Trump" are also censored. Elon Musk revealed this fact, adding to Trump Jr.'s observation, giving examples of the ways in which the tech giant is blocking searches related to the Republican nominee.

In his case, instead of displaying the search: "assassination attempt on," he simply typed in the search engine "President Donald," to which Google gave him two suggestions, one comical and another with an incomprehensible typo.

Several of Trump's party colleagues, as is the case of Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.).

This "intentional election interference," as Trump Jr. defined it, continue to appear in the Google search engine bar.