Kimberly Cheatle, Secret Service director, on Trump attack: 'The most significant operational failure in decades'

Published by Verified by 22 de julio, 2024

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle acknowledged that the security lapses in the attack perpetrated against Donald Trump during his rally in Pennsylvania was "the most significant operational failure in of the Secret Service in decades."

Cheatle appeared Monday before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee after its chairman, James Comer (R-Ky.), demanded she testify and answer about what happened.

"We must learn what happened, and I will move heaven and earth to ensure an incident like July 13 does not happen again. Thinking about what we should have done differently is never far from my thoughts," Cheatle said at the beginning of her testimony.

Cheatle: there were a 'sufficient number' of agents

Although she has acknowledged that this attack is "the most significant operational failure" in decades by the Secret Service, Cheatle assured that she had deployed "a sufficient number" of agents to maintain the security of Trump and the rest of those present at the rally.

"The agents that were assigned to former President Trump are Secret Service agents that provide close protection to him and that is what was actual on that day," she said.

Comer, however, has a different opinion and claimed that this incident has made the Secret Service "the face of incompetence."

Republicans and Democrats agree: Cheatle needs to step down

Cheatle defended her management of the situation and described herself as "the best person" to lead the federal agency. After the assassination attempt, Republican lawmakers held the Secret Service directly responsible for the security failures and requested the resignation of its director.

This was also called for by some Democrats such as Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), who issued a statement calling for Cheatle's resignation.

The official did not hesitate to comply with the order to facilitate all ongoing investigations into the attack on Trump, as assured by Anthony Guglielmi, spokesman for the Secret Service, although she did try to have her appearance postponed due to work commitments. However, Comer rejected her request and summoned her on Monday.