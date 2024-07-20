Florida man arrested and charged for making death threats against Trump and JD Vance

Published by Verified by 19 de julio, 2024

Law enforcement officers arrested and charged a man in Florida for allegedly threatening, on social media, to kill former president Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance.

According to a statement from the Jupiter Police Department, Michael M. Wiseman was arrested Friday on charges of written death threats.

"After investigating the reports and the suspect’s Facebook account, JPD detectives found that Wiseman had made multiple threats against Trump and Vance, who earlier this week became the Republican nominees for President and Vice President, respectively," the department announced in a statement. "Threats were also made concerning bodily harm to members of the Trump and Vance families."

Jupiter Police also announced that it is coordinating its investigation into Wiseman with the Secret Service and the Palm Beach County State's Attorney's Office.

In a statement, the department explained that they received "threats through multiple online crime tips as well as residents who expressed their concern in person."

No further details about Wiseman are available yet, but the threat, arrest and indictment comes almost a week after former President Trump survived an attempt on his life at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Last Saturday, the Republican presidential candidate was shot at and the bullet grazed his ear coming within inches of killing him. The shooter was Thomas Matthew Crooks who fired six bullets from an AR15 rifle toward the stage where the former president was giving a speech.

Crooks was killed by Secret Service snipers seconds after firing, but had earlier killed a citizen who was also present at the event.

The Secret Service, and especially its director Kimberly Cheatle, are up against a flood of criticism for lapses in security at the event.

In the most recent development, the public learned that several hours prior to the event Crooks had gone to the site of the shooting to survey the terrain with a drone that flew over the area without being spotted by authorities.