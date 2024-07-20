Biden's Covid-19 symptoms have "significantly improved"

Joe Biden at the College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kent Nishimura / AFP .

U.S. President Joe Biden's Covid-19 symptoms have improved in the past 24 hours, but he is still taking medication, the White House physician said Friday.

"His dry cough and hoarseness are still his primary symptoms, but have improved significantly since yesterday," said physician Kevin O'Connor.

Positive for Covid

The White House reported that Biden tested positive for Covid-19 last Tuesday.

According to the statement from Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the president was diagnosed "following his event in Las Vegas."

"He is vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms. He is going to return to Delaware, where he will go into quarantine and continue to assume his responsibilities," Jean-Pierre reported.