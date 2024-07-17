Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, although his symptoms are mild

President Joe Biden on a visit to a grocery store in Las Vegas shortly before he was diagnosed with COVID-19. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP)AFP

Published by Orlando Avendaño

The White House reported Wednesday afternoon that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the president was diagnosed "following his first event in Las Vegas."

"He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms. He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties," the statement said.

In another statement, Joe Biden's doctor said the president was tested after presenting with symptoms such as a runny nose, cough and general malaise.

"He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus. Given this, the President will be self-isolating in accordance with CDC guidance," the doctor's statement said.

"His symptoms remain mild, his respiratory rate is normal at 16, his temperature is normal at 97.8," it adds.