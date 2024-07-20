Joe Biden's reaction to Trump's speech at the RNC: "What the hell was he talking about?"

Published by Verified by 19 de julio, 2024

Joe Biden reacted to Donald Trump's speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC). Still isolating due to Covid-19, the president claimed to have watched the former president's closing, which was not much to his liking.

The commander-in-chief momentarily suspended his campaign activities because of Coronavirus. His press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, sought to alleviate worry about the state of health of the president and reassured the public that "he is vaccinated and boosted, and suffers mild symptoms."

In this situation, Biden waited less than 24 hours to react to the Republican's speech at the RNC. "I’m stuck at home with COVID, so I had the distinct misfortune of watching Donald Trump’s speech to the RNC," the Democratic chairman wrote on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

"What the hell was he talking about," wondered Biden, whose presidential candidacy is increasingly in doubt. Since the debate and especially in recent weeks, many high-profile Democrats publicly called for him to drop his re-election bid so as not to hurt the other candidates in November.

The president's candidacy is increasingly in question. Recently, Michael Mortiz, a major Democratic donor, declared Friday that Biden faces the following dilemma: "Vanity or virtue."

"He can either condemn the country to dark and cruel times or heed the voice of Father Time. The clock has run out," he added in dialogue with The New York Times. "I would vote for Biden, but I would not give another penny to any fund-raising appeals from Democrats," he declared.

In this election cycle alone, Mortiz donated $7.8 million to pro-Biden initiatives. The vast majority, $6.8 million, went to the American Bridge PAC.

As of July 19, at least 35 congressional Democrats have called for the president to drop out of the presidential race, claiming it could hurt candidates across the country. The biggest concern lies in the Senate, where Chuck Schumer foresees as many as 8 senators losing their seats in November.