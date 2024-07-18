Obama thinks Biden should reconsider his candidacy

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 18 de julio, 2024

The walls are continuing to close around Biden. Prominent voices in the Democratic Party are hinting, asking or calling directly on the president to abandon the race for reelection with increasing openness and frequency.

Rep. Adam Schiff joined about 20 of the party's representatives and two senators who called on Biden to step aside. Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi communicated to the president privately that he cannot win. The latter, according to various media, is privately recommending to her fellow party members that they bet on alternatives for the presidency.

The support of Barack Obama, however, occupies a special place. Not only because of his prominence within the party, but also because of his importance for Biden himself, who according to Obama, is the only one who can make the decision to leave the race. While the former president first came to the defense of his former vice president, assuring that his disastrous performance in the debate had been just a bad night, reports then circulated that Obama acknowledged to his inner circle that he was worried about Biden’s electoral prospects.

Less than a week ago, it became known that the White House suspected that Obama was working "behind the scenes" to remove Biden from the race. A new report from The Washington Post revealed that the former president is now telling those close to him that he believes Biden should "seriously consider the viability of his candidacy." His path to reelection, he seems to regret, has been seriously dented.

Beyond these reports, some analysts point out that Obama's public silence and that of the Clintons is even more significant. He has not spoken out publicly again after his quick and vocal defense of the president after the debate, while some of his former advisors have criticized the move in public.