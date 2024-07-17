Biden considers intervening in the Supreme Court to impose term limits for the justices and Trump reacts

Joe Biden- Jim Watson- AFP US President Joe Biden speaks during the NATO 75th Anniversary Celebratory Event at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-17T03:41:22.000Z"}

Joe Biden is considering intervening in the Supreme Court (SCOTUS), pushing for major changes such as term limits and implementing a code of ethics. The president is also evaluating whether to send to Congress a constitutional amendment to limit presidential immunity, something the top court recently reminded the Department of Justice of in the case against Donald Trump.

As reported by The New York Times, Biden's proposals "would dramatically" alter the function of the country's highest court.

Specifically, it involves imposing term limits and an enforceable code of ethics for the justices. Both initiatives need to pass through Congress, which currently seems unlikely, given the Republican majority in the House of Representatives and the slim Democratic advantage in the Senate.

In turn, the president is also evaluating a constitutional amendment to limit the scope of presidential immunity, which was upheld by the Supreme Court in the case against Trump himself.

Without giving many details, Biden advanced that he is considering these changes in a virtual meeting with members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

"I’m going to need your help on the Supreme Court, because I’m about to come out," he said of the aforementioned proposals.

"I don’t want to prematurely announce it, but I’m about to come out with a major initiative on limiting the court and what we do. I've been working with constitutional scholars for the last three months and I need help," he added.

"It appeared that Mr. Biden meant that he would need help passing the legislation required to advance his proposals through Congress, though it was not clear whether he would try to do that this year or in a second term if he won in November," the NYT explained.

As for the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity, Biden declared that it is a "dangerous precedent," according to which "there are virtually no limits to what a president can do."

"But an amendment would face even greater challenges, as it would require a two-thirds vote in Congress or a convention called by two-thirds of the states, followed by ratification by three-fourths of the state legislatures," the NYT added about the president's plans.

Trump's response



The former president did not take long to respond to Biden's proposals and did so through his Truth Social account, where he defined the highest court as “sacred.”

"The Radical Left Democrats are desperately trying to “Play the Ref” by calling for an illegal and unConstitutional attack on our SACRED United States Supreme Court. The reason that these Communists are so despondent is that their unLawful Witch Hunts are failing everywhere. The Democrats are attempting to interfere in the Presidential Election, and destroy our Justice System, by attacking their Political Opponent, ME, and our Honorable Supreme Court. We have to fight for our Fair and Independent Courts, and protect our Country. MAGA2024!" he wrote.