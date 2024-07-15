Judge Cannon dismisses Trump papers case, finding prosecutor improperly appointed

Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-15T15:02:44.000Z"}

Judge Aileen Cannon, in charge of the Mar-a-Lago v. Trump papers case, issued a ruling Monday dismissing the case. According to the Florida court, the indictment has been quashed, since the special prosecutor for the case, Jack Smith, was illegally appointed.

Aileen Cannon asserts that such appointment of Jack Smith contravenes several clauses of the Constitution of the United States. For this reason, Smith has no authority to try the case.

Judge Aileen Cannon's decision is a huge victory for the former president, who had been accused of endangering national security by taking classified documents with him when he left the White House. The ruling comes less than two days after an assassination attempt against the Republican candidate in Pennsylvania.

Weeks earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Trump had limited presidential immunity in the January 6 case. On the other hand, the trial against Trump in the state of Georgia and conducted by prosecutor Fanny Willis, is practically at a standstill.