"I am mortified that this was posted": Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologizes for leaked video of his call with Trump

Published by Williams Perdomo

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. conversed in a call with former President Donald Trump. The conversation made news after the content of the call was leaked on social media.

In the call, Trump tells Kennedy that he should do something about his campaign and, in addition, was skeptical of some issues such as vaccines.

Similarly, Trump apparently expressed to Kennedy that they are going to "win," although he did not specify what the Republican was referring to. The conversation became known just two days after the attack against Trump.

After the conversation was leaked, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized to Donald Trump for the situation. He explained that when President Trump called him, he was recording with an in-house cameraman.

"I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president," Kennedy said.

Before releasing his apology, the independent candidate maintained that he will not drop out of the election race.

"Lots of rumors going around about my meeting this morning with President Trump. Our main topic was national unity, and I hope to meet with Democratic leaders about that as well. No, I am not dropping out of the race," expressed Kennedy.