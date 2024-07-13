A forceful Biden says he's 'not going anywhere' as he defies donors, the press and critical Democrats

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-13T03:29:49.000Z"}

President Joe Biden gave an energetic speech at a high school gymnasium in Detroit, Michigan, where he showed his combative side at a time when his presidential candidacy is faltering due to concerns over the state of his mental and cognitive health.

Throughout his address, Biden vehemently criticized the government program of his opponent, Donald Trump, whom he called a "convicted criminal," labeled him a "business fraud," and also accused him of having "raped" writer E. Jean Carroll.

Biden turns the tables on Trump in Michigan: “Today we’re going to shine a spotlight on Donald Trump…Folks, Donald Trump is a convicted criminal.”pic.twitter.com/jR8peKFLPa — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 13, 2024

However, the most surprising part of the speech was when Biden, taking a hostile stance, turned to the heated audience to challenge donors, the press and critical Democrats who are calling for him to step aside from the presidential race.

"You made me the nominee, no one else — not the press, not the pundits, not the insiders, not donors," Biden said to applause from a small audience that also directed boos at the reporters in attendance. "You, the voters. You decided. No one else. And I’m not going anywhere."

Despite trying to show great energy throughout, Biden also made mistakes, forgetting the name of a congresswoman and having his usual lapses, which his critics reviewed on social media.

It took about 30 seconds into Biden's Michigan event for his brain to completely malfunction pic.twitter.com/UEeQXQBD4D — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

The speech, which at times took on a threatening tone, with Biden constantly asserting that he will remain in the race, seemed more like "a Trump rally" than a classic address by the Democratic president, The New York Times reviewed.

In particular, Biden sharply criticized the press because, according to him, in recent weeks, it has focused more on his mistakes in public than on former President Trump's record.

The audience went along with Biden's criticism as they chanted "don’t you quit!" and "we got your back!"

At another point, when Biden referred to Trump, there were chants of "Lock him up," which the president did not discourage at all. In fact, he threw a knowing smile approvingly at the chant.

In his most stinging attack on Trump, Biden claimed that the former president wasted a large inherited fortune and that he is not so good for business despite being recognized as one of the country's great businessmen.

"He inherited millions of dollars only to squander it. He’s filed for bankruptcy six times," Biden said. "He even went bankrupt running a casino. I didn’t think that was even possible. Doesn’t the house always win in a casino?"

The problem for Biden is that, despite his energy in Michigan, more than 50 million viewers watched his dismal performance in the presidential debate against Trump in Atlanta, Georgia.

Because of that performance, one senator and some 20 Democratic congressmen have publicly called for Biden's resignation from his candidacy, while billionaire donors are withholding checks because they worried about the physical and mental state of a president who is being pushed back against the abyss by his allies and the news media that sheltered him for more than three years.