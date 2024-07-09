The Squad' gives Joe Biden oxygen

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-09T10:14:15.000Z"}

The most radical wing of the Democratic Party affirmed its unwavering support for Joe Biden in the face of the November elections. Specifically, representatives Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts), Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York) -who are part of the group known as The Squad - backed the president to continue with his aspirations, countering the more moderate voices in the party who are calling for the candidate's withdrawal because of doubts about his cognitive status. His poor performance in the first debate was the main trigger.

In remarks reported by the New York Post, Pressley used a terse "Joe Biden is the nominee" to assure him of her endorsement.

Earlier, during an interview on CBS News, Omar, who was highly critical of the president's shown support for Israel in the war on terror in Gaza, reflected her endorsement of Biden while attacking Donald Trump: "The president is our only chance to continue to defend reproductive rights, to make sure our democracy is intact and to make sure that this criminal -Trump- does not become president of our country. We have to do everything that we can to make sure that we are pushing Biden across the finish line in November."

Ocasio-Cortez was more direct and emulated her colleague by criticizing Trump in her remarks.

Others in The Squad - such as Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib or Jamaal Bowman- have yet to make a pronouncement as to whether or not they see Biden as the Democratic nominee in the next presidential election.

Since the first electoral debate concluded, doubts about Biden have soared regarding whether he is fit to lead the country for one more term. Something that led some Democratic congressman to publicly ask him to abandon his aspirations, as is the case of Texas Representative Lloyd Doggett.

In addition, it was reported that several other Democrats are weighing asking Biden to step down, despite the president's assurances in a letter to fellow Democrats that he will continue.