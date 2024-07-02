Lloyd Doggett is the first Democratic congressman to publicly call for Biden to step down

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 11min ago

Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett became the first Democratic Party congressman to publicly ask Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race and let another candidate battle Donald Trump at the polls.

"I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson. Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw. President Biden should do the same," Doggett wrote in a statement reported by CNN.

Numerous analysts and leaders in the Democratic Party are concerned about Joe Biden's physical and mental state. His poor performance in the first presidential debate have led many of them to believe he should step down from the race. However, no one within the party ranks dared to officially say so, until Doggett did.

"Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so," the Texas Democratic representative stated.

The polls continue to put Trump at an advantage in a hypothetical race against Biden in the November elections, despite the fact that the polls prior to the debate were very close. Some even predicted the president could beat Trump.