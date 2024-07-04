Sen. Bob Menendez refuses to testify, as his trial moves to closing arguments

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-04T12:44:40.000Z"}

The defense moved to rest in a New York court Wednesday in the trial against Senator Bob Menendez for federal bribery.

It all began in 2022 when authorities found as much as $486,000 in cash and another $100,000 in gold during a raid on his home, prompting the U.S Attorney's Office to charge him with federal bribery.

Menendez assured after leaving court Wednesday that he does not believe the lawsuit will go forward, which is why he did not see the need to take the stand to testify on his behalf, since he did not believe the government had sufficient arguments.

"From my perspective, the government has failed to prove every aspect of this case." Sen. Bob Menendez

Who did testify, albeit days earlier, was his sister, Caridad Gonzalez. She defended the Democratic senator and assured, in statements reported by CBS, that keeping money at home was something taught to both of them by their father in what she described as "a Cuban thing":

"Daddy always said don't trust the banks. If you trust the banks, you never know what can happen, so you must always have money at home." Caridad Gonzalez, sister of Sen. Bob Menendez

On this day, notes NBC News, the defense rested, meaning Menendez's lawyers ruled out putting anyone else on the stand. The trial is expected to continue late next week, when final arguments will be presented.

Following this legal proceeding, the trial against Menendez's wife, Nadine, whose litigation was postponed until next August while she recovers from breast cancer surgery, is scheduled to take place.