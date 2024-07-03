Trump surpasses Biden: Campaign raises $331 million in second quarter this year

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 5min ago

In recent months, the competition between Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the presidency has become even more intense, and a new report shows a significant shift in fundraising. According to Trump campaign data, the former president raised $331 million during the second quarter of this year, surpassing the $264 million reported by the Biden re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee for the same period.

This $67 million difference not only highlights Trump's success in mobilizing donors, but could also have important implications for the coming months of campaigning. With this money, candidates can advertise, host events and promote their messages to voters.

Currently, Trump has $284.9 million available to spend on his campaign, compared with $240 million for Biden. This $44.9 million advantage could play a key role in campaign strategy as the November election approaches.

How did the campaigns react?

Trump's senior campaign advisers, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, celebrated these results as a clear sign of the success of his fundraising strategy. In a statement, they stressed that the increase in funds is an indicator of growing momentum in the Trump campaign as the Republican National Convention approaches.

"This fundraising momentum is likely to grow even more as we head into a world-class convention and see the Democrats continue their circular firing squad in the aftermath of Biden’s debate collapse," said LaCivita and Wiles.

They further noted that high advertising spending by the Biden campaign has failed to turn the tide in the race.

On the other hand, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden's campaign manager, tried to remain positive. In a statement, she presented the fundraising numbers as proof of the continued commitment of his supporters. Rodriguez described the results as a sign of a solid and growing base of support for President Biden.