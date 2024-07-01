Democrat Gretchen Whitmer denies reports about her ambition for the White House

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 19min ago

Gretchen Whitmer "hates" the rumors that imply that she is interested in running as a potential replacement for Joe Biden in the presidential race for the White House. At least that's what the Michigan Democratic governor reportedly expressed to the president's campaign manager in a phone call that took place after the presidential debate on CNN.

Apparently, the call between Whitmer and Jennifer O'Malley Dillon took place Friday night. The governor wanted to make it clear that she is not behind the rumors that suggest she would like to run as a Democratic candidate. This was reported this week by POLITICO, which cites Democratic sources.

The Democratic environment is tense. While public reactions to the presidential debate are largely cautious, internally, the party remains apprehensive. None of the potential successors to Biden are willing to challenge his leadership, whether publicly or privately, for fear of backlast.

Additionally, stepping forward as a potential alternative to the president carries a negative image of excessive ambition. This explains why Gretchen Whitmer has denied, and possibly even leaked, any information suggesting she would replace Joe Biden.

This situation frustrates Democratic circles. High-ranking leaders are torn between their duty to defend Biden and their dismay over Biden's shortcomings. "The temperature is high," one Democratic governor assured POLITICO last Sunday, reflecting the anxiety among state party executives. "A lot of anxiety, a lot of folks at the edge of their seat."