Trump's legal team returns to Florida court to continue trial over former president's classified documents

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 20h ago

Donald Trump's legal team returned Monday to court in Florida to continue with the trial facing the former president for the classified documents that surfaced at Mar-a-Lago. For three days, Judge Aileen Cannon will hear different arguments with the intention of determining whether or not the appointment of Jack Smith as special prosecutor in the case was legal.

Smith himself attended the hearing this Monday morning. Fox News reported that both former President Trump's defense team and the government will be heard. The goal is to determine whether to pursue the motion filed by the former president's lawyers seeking to dismiss the entire case due to Smith's "illegal funding."

Specifically, explains the report, the former president's prosecutors intend to get the conditions for a possible release of Trump modified, as well as to get Judge Aileen Cannon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District to lift the ban she imposed on the former president from making public comments about the FBI being "locked, loaded and ready to take me out" when they showed up to search the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in August 2022.

Smith's legal team denied the veracity of that statement assuring, in turn, that statements like this endanger the lives of members of law enforcement. So asserted former Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Dupree on Fox's "America's Newsroom":

"The judges basically have to draw a line and is not an easy line to draw, but they have to balance the need to protect the integrity of the proceedings and at the same time not violating the First Amendment rights of a former President and others. It's not an easy task for a judge to do." Tom Dupree, former assistant U.S. attorney

During the hearing, which ended around 11:45 a.m., prosecutor Jack Smith heard the argument presented by the former president's lawyer, Emil Bove, who argued that the money used by the special prosecutor's team should not have been accessible to him, which is why they are asking that his appointment be declared illegal.

The arraignment will continue this afternoon starting at 3 p.m. In this case, the former president's legal team will be busy trying to modify the terms for the possible release of the former president, as reported by CNN.