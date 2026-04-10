The media should stop talking about Kristi Noem’s personal life

10 de abril, 2026

Photos that have caused the laughter of millions on social media, audio recordings that have become the most talked about gossip in recent days, X flooded with "breaking news" about intimate communications of the husband of former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, that is the latest scandal in Washington after the publication made by a media about the practices, obviously reprehensible, but private, of the husband of one of the most controversial public figures of the Trump Administration.

Reflection on the behavior of the media and what is shared on social media has nothing to do with our opinion on the facts themselves. My opinion is that Mr. Noem's behavior is unacceptable and I am sorry that his wife and family have to live through that situation. Surely that is the same reflection that most people who have seen the articles on the matter make. But the clarity that his behavior is reprehensible should not be the impetus for making public conversations and photos that occurred in a private setting.

It is inevitable to think of the difficult time that Mr. Noem's family members go through every time a new conversation or photo comes to light, in situations that are absolutely uncomfortable for anyone. Those who publish this type of content cause deep damage to innocent family members who are now exposed to millions of people who know the most intimate embarrassments and problems of their family.

Is there any purpose for publishing such content, beyond the insatiable desire for ratings? I find it hard to think of a justification for the publication of private audio recordings and photos. Some media have pointed out that Mr. Noem's behavior could put national security at risk as eventually his wife, former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, could be the victim of blackmail by enemies of the government.

However, if the media's interest is to make a public alert to what they consider a security vulnerability, there is no need to publish details or keep the scandal going for days with new private content updates.

This episode gives us an opportunity to reflect on the dangers of a society hungry for criticism and mockery. It is dangerous that a majority normalizes, or celebrates, publishing and commenting on private matters, encouraging the media to continue with this type of behavior, and also encouraging unscrupulous people to offer private content to publications that only think about increasing readership.

The media may have the right to publish certain things, but just because something is legal does not mean it is ethical or good. The reflection should go from the media editors to the common user of networks that share this kind of content. If the media find in this kind of publications an easy way to gain audience, without finding any complaint or rejection from society, their search will find people willing to do anything to offer such publications and, eventually, the normalization of these practices can lead to national security problems.