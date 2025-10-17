At Last, a Nobel Peace Prize for Conservatives — and for Donald Trump’s America

17 de octubre, 2025

After María Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight to free Venezuela, I came across a post on X by the Spanish philosopher Miguel Ángel Quintana Paz — a thinker I greatly respect — that made me laugh: “When you realize it won’t be Gandhi this time, but María Corina Machado, the one your kids, even with their communist religion teacher, will finally be able to paint," he wrote, sharing a video of actor Tom Hiddleston dancing with delight.

And he’s right. Deep down, by awarding the Peace Prize to María Corina Machado, the Nobel Committee has not only returned to its tradition of recognizing men and women who have genuinely fought for the values of the West — it has also given conservatives and libertarians their first living Nobel Peace Prize winner on our side of the aisle. Finally, a figure to rally behind.

And, in particular, it has given that gift to Trump.

We all know Trump was displeased when he didn’t receive the Nobel Peace Prize himself. Yet instead of reacting with anger, he called María Corina to congratulate her and later, in a press conference, described her as a good person and said she had his full support.

Trump’s reaction shows that he understands something deeper: even though he didn’t win the prize, an ally of his did — and that victory strengthens his movement and energizes conservative leaders around the world.

That’s why those who celebrated the Nobel Peace Prize the most were precisely those voices: Javier Milei in Argentina, Marine Le Pen in France, Álvaro Uribe from Colombia, Santiago Abascal from Spain, Pierre Poilievre in Canada, Netanyahu in Israel, and others.

It’s been years since anything like this happened. For too long, the Committee drifted into a kind of political correctness, more concerned with pleasing the left than recognizing genuine efforts toward peace. The awards to Obama and Santos, to name just two examples, showed that for years the Committee had ceased to care about true peace — the kind that is achieved through strength, authority, and freedom.

Now, in what seems like an act of course correction — and redemption — the Committee has done itself a favor by honoring a woman who is fighting, with strength and clarity, for real peace in Venezuela: a peace born from the reconquest of freedom.

It was a bold decision, one that earned the Committee the contempt and attacks of the most radical and totalitarian left across the world. But that hardly matters. In fact, those attacks only confirm that the decision was right.

The Committee has handed the right a Nobel. María Corina Machado believes in capitalism, in economic freedom, in privatization. She believes in the unrestricted respect for individual liberty. Above all, she believes in God and is a devoted adherent of the Catholic tradition. But she also supports Israel’s determination to defend itself and to defeat its enemies. She backs President Trump and his efforts to restore America’s authority and respect on the world stage. She supports his policies — particularly his campaign against the drug cartels — a policy the left has criticized despite enjoying the support of a majority of Americans.

María Corina Machado is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who has truly faced down communism and the most brutal, bloodstained elements of the far left. Unarmed — armed only with determination and courage — she has stood up to the most dangerous drug cartel in the Western Hemisphere.

All this gives the global right a universally recognized figure to hold up proudly, without shame or hesitation. And it gives Donald Trump something unique: the only Nobel Peace Prize winner who actually values him.