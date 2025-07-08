The destructive marketing strategy of 'pro-Palestinians'

8 de julio, 2025

In show business and culture, the rebel image sells. Recently, the rap duo Vov Bylan chanted anti-Israeli chants like "Free Palestine" and "Death to the IDF" during a performance, with an audience parroting the slogans in unison, as if echoing demonstrations where they shouted "Globalize the Intifada" or "From the river to the sea Palestine will be free." These phrases, loaded with symbolism and dogmatism, are not just a cry of protest: they are a marketing tool to project an image of false rebellion.

Many celebrities, rich and privileged, adopt these images to make themselves look compassionate and close to the public. It's a way to wash away the guilt of their opulence while reinforcing their personal brand. Opposing the strong in this case, Israel-gives them that aura of nonconformism they seek so much, even though they risk nothing in reality.

The left woke and the right woke, two sides of the same coin



The left woke, with its penchant for simplistic dogmas, finds in these slogans a perfect vehicle for the guilty rich in universities and cultural circles to feel morally superior, as if they were defending the weak (read, Palestinians) and sexual, ethnic, etc. minorities. However, this supposed solidarity omits the Jews, who apparently must continue to be harassed and attacked, fueling an antisemitism as part of their anti-Western struggle.

Many people are beginning to notice that the values of the free world - achieved with blood, sweat and tears - are in danger. Ideological marketing may work for a while, but the truth, though slow, always ends up imposing itself. Leandro Fleischer

The right woke, although presented as opposites, share the same script. Figures like Tucker Carlson, with a façade nationalism, align themselves with the enemies of the West - Iran, Qatar, Russia, China - under the pretext of challenging the establishment. Their pro-Palestinianism is not only a form of recycled anti-Semitism, but also a marketing strategy to project themselves as rebels. Both the left woke and the right woke need anti-Semitism as ideological fuel, and the Palestinians are, sadly, the cannon fodder in this narrative.

Palestinians, the most harmed by the 'pro-Palestinians'



Reality doesn't matter. The so-called pro-Palestinians, by encouraging a dynamic of hatred and violence leveraged by Islamism, they primarily harm the Palestinians themselves - who continue to be indoctrinated in genocidal hatred and used as human shields by terrorist groups - whom they idealize as eternal victims while pushing them to sacrifice. Meanwhile, they continue to conveniently ignore the atrocities committed in Islamic countries against sexual minorities and women, or the calls to destroy the West by authoritarian regimes.

The left woke, which claims to defend sexual minorities and considers itself feminist, is silent on the persecution of gays and the oppression of women in these contexts. The right-wing woke, which boasts of protecting Christians, is silent on the massacres of Christians in Asia and Africa. And both, so vocal about freedom of expression, say nothing about the repression of opponents in Islamist or communist dictatorships. It seems that that doesn't sell.

Cowardice, not rebellion



Why so much focus on the Palestinians? Because criticizing Israel, the only Jewish country in the world - and, coincidentally, the most pluralistic, free and cosmopolitan in its region - is safe. Attacking Jews has no real consequences for them. They invent conspiracy theories about the Zionists to pose as brave in the face of an imaginary enemy, when in reality they are too cowardly to stand up to the real oppressive regimes, such as those in Iran or Qatar, or Islamist organizations, which would threaten to detach their heads from their bodies if they tried. It's pure marketing: a pretend rebellion that challenges nothing.

Meanwhile, the billions of dollars invested by the enemies of the West in universities and media of the (for now) free world to seed anti-Western narratives are paying off. They've created a confused generation who attack the values that allow them to live in freedom, while defending, or at least justifying, dictatorships that seek to destroy them.

The silent majorities also 'speak out'



But the silent majorities also exist. Many people are beginning to notice that the values of the free world - achieved with blood, sweat and tears - are in danger. Ideological marketing may work for a while, but the truth, though slow, always ends up imposing itself. And when the majorities wake up, they will not want their children to live under the yoke of authoritarian regimes that these pretend rebels, unconsciously or not, are helping to strengthen. Let's hope it's not too late.