The Islamo-left alliance in academia and the press, hunting Jews... and the West

2 de junio, 2025

Wearing a red kufiya, Megha Vemuri, president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Class of 2025, recently addressed graduates at the university's commencement ceremony with a hate-filled speech.

"You have shown the world that MIT wants a free Palestine," he said.

Vemuri told the graduates, to some applause, that "last spring, the MIT undergraduate student body and graduate student union voted overwhelmingly to cut ties with the genocidal Israeli Army."

"They called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and stood in solidarity with pro-Palestinian activists on campus. They faced threats, intimidation and repression coming from all directions, especially from their own university officials, but they prevailed," he said. "Because the MIT community I know would never tolerate genocide," he added.

Speeches like that of the student in question abound today on university campuses in the West: loaded with cheap emotionality, catch phrases about "colonialism" and "resistance," but completely devoid of reason, historical context or minimal ethical analysis. They masquerade as solidarity, but are the gateway to a violence that begins with slogans and ends in physical aggression, threats, harassment, vandalism, and even the murder of Jews.

But what starts with the Jews, does not end with the Jews.

The most tragicomic thing is that many of those who raise their voices "against genocide" are the same ones who in other contexts declare themselves feminists, LGBTQ+ activists, defenders of minorities and human rights. Where do they think they could live with freedom, with their flags, their opinions, their personal choices? In Gaza? In Iran? In Saudi Arabia? No. Only in Israel. Leandro Fleischer

The danger of the lies of the anti-Semitic press



This type of discourse, based, among other things, on the lies of international media outlets such as Al Jazeera - the propaganda arm of Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood - and its pro-Hamas affiliates such as CNN and the BBC, among others, collaborate in perpetuating the conflict in Gaza and in fueling the hatred that culminates in acts of anti-Semitic violence, such as that perpetrated by a left-wing extremist at the Jewish Museum in Washington, in which a young couple of Israeli embassy employees died, and more recently in Boulder, Colorado, where an Egyptian Islamist threw firebombs at a group of protesters demanding the release of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, injuring eight people.

The media have lied so much and so grossly since the war began after the October 7 massacre, that they have even had to retract when the lies were more than obvious. Little can be expected from media that base their reporting on the conflict on the reports of the Hamas terrorist group.

Recently, they have once again misinformed by claiming that Israeli soldiers shot at Palestinians who were seeking food at a U.S. aid center. Their source? Yes, you guessed it, dear reader: Hamas. However, it has already been disproved by the IDF, which released a video showing Palestinian gunmen firing into the crowd, as well as by the Global Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S. NGO working to get food to Gazans.

The progressive paradox

What is most tragicomic is that many of those who raise their voices "against genocide" are the same ones who in other contexts declare themselves feminists, LGBTQ+ activists, defenders of minorities and human rights. Where do they think they could live freely, with their flags, their opinions, their personal choices? In Gaza? In Iran? In Saudi Arabia? No. Only in Israel. In the territories controlled by Hamas or under other Islamic regimes, they would be persecuted, arrested, tortured or directly executed. The paradox is brutal: they defend those who would kill them without hesitation, and attack the only society in the Middle East where they would have any chance of being themselves.

This unusual alliance between the extreme left and Islamism is one of the great absurdities of our time. On the one hand, Islamists use them as useful idiots; on the other hand, many of these progressives feel comfortable adopting the anti-Semitic and anti-Western discourse, perhaps because they carry the feeling of guilt to the extreme or because they lack the analytical capacity to separate foreign propaganda from information.

They think they are rebels, but they end up being tools of Qatar, a major sponsor of Islamist terrorism and one of the main financiers of these anti-Semitic and anti-Western campaigns in universities and media. These rebels become the prostitutes of the most conservative and authoritarian regimes on the planet. They are also of China, of Russia and of any tyrant who hates the West and needs clown spokesmen disguised as militants for justice.

Selective sensitivity



Another sign of double-speak is their selective humanitarian sensitivity. They do not mobilize for the Yemenites starving to death, nor for the Sudanese massacred, nor for those killed in Syria, including thousands of Palestinians. They don't care about the Palestinians living in refugee camps in Jordan or Lebanon without basic rights. No. They only care about the Palestinian cause when they can use it to stick it to Israel and the Jews. That's not solidarity: it's antisemitism. A recycled anti-Semitism with inclusive vocabulary, pronouns of all kinds, colored hair, rainbow flags and a large universe of racist (camouflaged as anti-racist), environmentalist and class struggle slogans.

Leftists do not want the conflict to end. Because without conflict there is no narrative of oppressors and oppressed, no excuse for their hatred, no justification for their failures. Leandro Fleischer

On October 7, Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups murdered more than 1,200 people in Israel, most of them civilians, many of them progressives, feminists, leftist activists, Israeli Arabs, people who helped Palestinians on a daily basis. It was not an act of resistance, it was a massacre, which included rape, beheadings of babies, and murder of entire families in seconds. And yet, many of these so-called human rights defenders did not say a word. Or worse: they justified the horror. The anti-Zionism they profess is merely a mask for their anti-Semitism, no matter how much they try to deny it.

Progressive Jews must reconsider their positions



The progressive Jews in the United States and Europe should ask themselves an uncomfortable question: how long will they continue to defend movements that despise them, that use them, but would not hesitate to blacklist them if power were to change hands, if the caliphate in the West ends up becoming a reality? Today, being a Jew is enough to be in the crosshairs of this strange Islamo-left coalition. Attempting to hide behind a miserable sense of guilt, to play empathetic to their executioners, in the end, will not appease the executioners.

The left wants to perpetuate the conflict in Gaza

And no, the conflict in the Middle East is not as complex as they want to make it seem. If tomorrow Hamas would lay down its arms and release the hostages, the war would end. They could have their own state, live in peace, develop. But they don't want to. Because their goal is not coexistence, but the extermination of the Jews and then the others follow. And because victimization, amplified by Al Jazeera and its prostitutes, such as CNN, BBC and other media that buy any propaganda without contrasting, serves them as a tool to continue trying that which the Arabs did not achieve in 1948, 1967 or in any of the wars they themselves started.

Likewise, the leftists do not want the conflict to end. For without conflict there is no narrative of oppressors and oppressed, no excuse for their hatred, no justification for their failures. Just as the Palestinians were constructed as a useful symbol after the creation of Israel to end the Jewish state and the Jews, today they are the fuel for an ideology based on envy, resentment and the desire for destruction.

Envy and resentment are the engine of anti-Semitism and leftist anti-Westernism

Israel, meanwhile, presses on. Under attack, but innovating. Encircled by hatred, but creating technological solutions that improve lives around the world. It is the Start Up Nation. And that light, in the midst of so much obscurantism, irritates those who only know how to destroy. That is why the left hates it. That's why they want Gaza to remain a battlefield instead of a place of progress. They are not interested in the Palestinians. They care about having an excuse to hate.

If they really cared about the Palestinians, they would stop supporting Hamas, stop repeating empty slogans, and start promoting peace, education, cooperation and progress. They should stop dividing, stop justifying terrorism, stop giving arguments to those who use blood to gain notoriety. And if they really want to change the world, start by not being functional to the barbarians who want to destroy the West; including themselves.