Attack in Washington: Beware! ‘Leftist jihadism’ does not target only Jews

23 de mayo, 2025

The terrorist attack perpetrated this Wednesday in Washington, D.C., where a far-left activist murdered two Israeli embassy employees, is not an isolated event. It is the culmination of an escalation of violence, incitement and hatred that has been brewing since the massacre on October 7, 2023 in Israel. This attack not only reflects the growing anti-Semitism masquerading as anti-Zionism, but also a dangerous alliance between the radical left, the Islamists and the interests of external actors such as Qatar, who seek to destabilize the West.

Since October 2023, we have witnessed an alarming increase in violent protests led by leftist student and non-student organizations, along with Islamist groups, in the streets and college campuses of the United States. These demonstrations, far from being peaceful, have harassed and assaulted Jewish and pro-Israeli students and demonstrators, with the implicit or explicit backing of left-wing politicians and a local and international press that, in many cases, acts as speaker for Hamas. Convenient lies, amplified by biased media, have fueled a climate of hatred that led to the cowardly attack in Washington.

The intervention of external destabilizing elements

The intervention of Qatar, one of the main financiers of global terrorism and an ally of the Muslim Brotherhood - a radical movement banned even in several Arab countries - has played a key role. Its funding of U.S. universities has opened the door to radicalization, promoting narratives that justify violence under the pretext of the Palestinian cause. This cause, historically, has been nothing more than an excuse to seek the destruction of Israel and the Jews. Today, the Palestinian flag is waved as a symbol of hatred, not justice, while genocidal slogans against Jews resonate at these protests.

The radical left, which allies itself with Islamists, ignores that its lifestyle and values would clash head-on with the oppressive rule of Hamas in Gaza or of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. However, their shared hatred of Jews and the West unites them in a perverse alliance. These activists, many of them resentful and manipulated by Western guilt narratives, become pawns of powers like Qatar, China and Russia, who seek to destabilize our democracies.

The dangerous justification of terrorism



The murder of the Israeli embassy employees has been justified by radicals as an attack against "Zionists" who support an alleged "genocide" in Gaza. This rhetoric is not new: by labeling Jews as "Zionists," they seek to legitimize their anti-Semitism and justify any act of violence.

Today, carrying an Israeli flag or Jewish symbols such as the Star of David is enough to become a target. Tomorrow, so will be anyone who defends a Zionist or Western values in general. Just as radical Islamists aspire to impose a caliphate, these leftist jihadists seek their own left-wing caliphate, using the Palestinians as a mere excuse.

The hypocrisy of these groups is evident. They are silent in the face of the genocide perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, but raise their voices when Israel defends itself. They claim to be skeptical of the press, but unquestioningly consume media falsehoods that serve as a mouthpiece for Palestinian terrorism. They ignore global conflicts with millions of victims because they do not involve Jews, making it clear that their agenda is not justice, but selective hatred.

It is time to act



Despite this, there is a silent majority that repudiates these actions and supports Israel in its fight against terrorism. This majority values freedom, understands its cost and recognizes what is at stake. However, the attack in Washington must be a turning point. Underestimating the dangerousness of these groups has been a mistake. Leftist jihadism, fueled by anti-Semitic rhetoric and the interests of outside actors, must be met with determination.

It is time for action. Authorities must increase and accelerate their efforts in nipping this wave of radicalization in the bud, reviewing foreign funding at universities, strengthening the security of vulnerable communities, and continuing to unambiguously condemn anti-Semitism masquerading as anti-Zionism.

Freedom, our lives and the values of the West are at stake; we cannot allow terrorism to triumph.