Israeli FM urges aliyah over scourge of global antisemitism

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 22 de diciembre, 2025

Most foreign governments have allowed an unrestrained surge of overt antisemitism to fester in the public sphere, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Sunday, calling on world Jewry to move to Israel.

“Jews have a right to live safely everywhere. But we see and fully understand what is happening and we have a certain historical experience,” Sa’ar said during a Chanukah candle-lighting event in the Tel Aviv suburb of Rishon Letzion. “Today, Jews are being hunted across the world.”

He specifically called out the Jews of England, France, Australia, Canada and Belgium to “come home” to the Land of Israel.

“Why raise your children in his atmosphere?” Sa’ar asked. “Come with your families to the land of our forefathers, to the State of Israel, where Jews taught the entire world what Jewish self-defense means. The time has come.”

©JNS