Netanyahu asks Herzog for pardon in ongoing corruption trial

Published by Akiva Van Koningsveld 30 de noviembre, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted a formal request for a pardon to President Isaac Herzog, the head of state said Sunday.

“The Office of the President is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications,” Herzog’s office stated.

“After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the president will responsibly and sincerely consider the request,” it added.

In the request submitted through his attorney, Netanyahu explained to Herzog that a pardon would “enable the prime minister to devote all of his time, abilities and energies to advancing the State of Israel in these critical times, and to address the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Halting the legal process will also allow for “mending the rifts between different parts of the nation and open the door to lowering the flames, all for the purpose of strengthening the national resilience,” he wrote.

Israel’s longest-sitting prime minister faces corruption charges in three separate cases—Cases 1000 and 2000 (the charge is “breach of trust” in both instances), and Case 4000 (bribery, fraud and breach of trust).

In a video statement released shortly after Herzog’s announcement, Netanyahu said that his “personal interest has been, and remains, to continue the process until the end, until full acquittal on all charges.

“However, the security and diplomatic reality, the national interest, demand otherwise,” the premier continued. “The State of Israel faces enormous challenges, and alongside them, tremendous opportunities.

“To repel the threats and to seize those opportunities, national unity is required,” Netanyahu stated. He added, “The continuation of the trial tears us apart from within, fuels this division and deepens the rifts.”

According to the prime minister, putting an immediate end to the thrice-weekly court sessions “will greatly help lower the flames and advance the broad reconciliation our country so desperately needs.

“I expect that all those who place the good of the country above all will support this step,” the two-and-a-half-minute statement concluded.

Defense Minister Israel Katz called on the president to “support a decision that will allow the State of Israel to move forward united.

“Israel is facing a security reality more complex than ever: Old enemies are trying to rebuild their strength, while new forces in the region are emerging with the aim of threatening the security of Israel’s citizens,” said Katz. “At this time, we need united leadership focused on the strategic threat before us.”

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid Party) in response called on Herzog not to grant the pardon unless Netanyahu admits guilt, expresses remorse and immediately retires from political life.

Netanyahu told Australian journalist Erin Molan of “The Erin Molan Show” podcast on Nov. 13 that he was “thinking about” requesting a pardon, but said he would not admit guilt as part of the procedure.

“Nobody suggests that that’s what I’ll do, and I certainly won’t do that. That’s not going to happen,” he said, responding to Lapid’s assertion that Israeli law requires an admission of guilt and expression of remorse to receive a pardon.

On Nov. 12, Herzog announced he had received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump requesting a full pardon for Netanyahu.

Trump said that, while he respects the independence and requirements of the Israeli judicial system, he believes the case against Netanyahu is a “political, unjustified prosecution.” He added that “it is time to let Bibi unite Israel by pardoning him, and ending lawfare once and for all.”

Herzog responded to the missive, stressing to his American counterpart that “anyone seeking a presidential pardon must submit a formal request in accordance with the established procedures.”

