Jewish fire commissioner of NYC resigns day after Mamdani win

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 6 de noviembre, 2025

Robert Tucker, who is Jewish, submitted his resignation as New York City fire commissioner “first thing” on Wednesday morning, hours after Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of the city, the New York Post reported.

Sources told the paper that Tucker will step down on Dec. 19 and will go back to running a private security firm that he led prior to joining the Fire Department.

Tucker was sworn in on his personal Hebrew Bible from his bar mitzvah as the 35th commissioner of the New York City Fire Department in August.

“News of Tucker’s resignation came just as the FDNY boss was set to fly to Israel later Wednesday to meet with a fire commissioner in the Jewish state,” the Post reported.

