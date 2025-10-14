IDF troops open fire on Palestinians who violated Gaza truce

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 14 de octubre, 2025

Israel Defense Forces troops on Tuesday opened fire on Palestinians who violated the ceasefire agreement by approaching them in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said.

Soldiers initially attempted to disperse the group, but when warnings were ignored and the suspicious individuals continued advancing, they fired to “remove the threat.”

The IDF emphasized that reports claiming terrorists had infiltrated an Israeli position were inaccurate.

The military urged Gaza residents to follow instructions and avoid approaching troops deployed in the area.

On Friday, the IDF announced that a ceasefire had gone into effect under U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

“The ceasefire agreement came into effect at 12:00 hours,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement. At that time, IDF troops repositioned according to “current deployment lines in accordance with the ceasefire agreement framework and the return of the hostages.”

The statement added that IDF soldiers would “continue to remove any immediate threat.”