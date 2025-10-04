Jewish groups organize student absentee ballots for NYC mayoral race

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 3 de octubre, 2025

Jewish organizations are teaming up to ensure absentee ballots for the coming New York City general elections reach out-of-town students, including those in Israel.

“New York City elections carry enormous consequences for our community. Yet, time and again, a significant number of potential ballots never make it into the final tally, often from students studying in Israel,” Rabbi Avi Greenstein, Boro Park Jewish Community Council CEO, wrote this week, noting his group was partnering with Agudath Israel of America and other community organizations on an initiative.

Under their program, parents can request absentee ballots from their New York City homes, with the required documentation sent to designated drop-off points. Approved ballots would then be transferred to schools where the parents’ children are studying and can be returned to New York City by the student in time to qualify for counting.

“The stakes in this election could not be higher,” Greenstein stated. “The future of our yeshivahs, our shuls and the well-being of our neighborhoods will all be directly affected by its outcome.”

The webpage providing step-by-step guidance for the initiative states that it “ensures that the voices of our children, learning and growing in Eretz Yisroel, will still be counted in shaping the future of New York City.”

Many Jewish groups in New York City are reportedly on edge, given that Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani holds the lead in all polling for the mayoral general election next month. The state representative has a history of anti-Israel rhetoric and statements that Jewish leaders say incite violence against Jews.

