Iran posts chart of Israeli leaders it plans to kill

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 12 de agosto, 2025

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz posted to X on Monday a chart of senior Israeli officials Iran intends to assassinate.

Among those on the chart, published by Iran, are Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (listed as “criminal against humanity”), Katz (listed as “minister of terror”), former Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai (“the regime’s prison guard”), IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (“leader of terror”), Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar (“killer of children,” misspelled in the chart as “Tamer Bar”) and others, who were given similarly bombastic titles.

“Iran publishes the list of senior officials in Israel’s political and security leadership designated for elimination. I suggest to the Iranian dictator Khamenei that when he emerges from his bunker, he occasionally look up to the sky and listen carefully for any buzzing. The participants of the ‘Red Wedding’ are waiting for him there,” Katz wrote.

“Operation Red Wedding,” a reference to the HBO series, “Game of Thrones,” left much of Iran’s senior military staff dead in the opening hours of June’s 12-day Israel-Iran war.

איראן מפרסמת את רשימת הבכירים בצמרת המדינית ביטחונית בישראל המיועדים לחיסול.

אני מציע לדיקטטור האיראני חמינאי שכשהוא יוצא מהבונקר שירים מידי פעם מבט לשמיים ויקשיב טוב לכל זמזום.

משתתפי "חתונה אדומה" מחכים לו שם. pic.twitter.com/Ojf8Km5Iay — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) August 11, 2025

Iran is still nursing its wounds from the war, dubbed “Operation Rising Lion” by Israel, which saw the destruction of most of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear and ballistic missile facilities.

According to Katz, the operation “took years of planning, intelligence gathering, and training. In recent months, our intelligence capabilities grew stronger. The plan became actionable.”

Trump: Hamas ‘can’t stay’ in Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump during a telephone conversation with Axios on Monday stopped short of endorsing Israel’s plan to step up military activity in Gaza, but “seemed to agree” that increasing the pressure on Hamas was necessary.



The terrorist organization “can’t stay” in Gaza, said the U.S. leader, adding, “I have one thing to say: remember Oct. 7, remember Oct. 7,” referring to the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas invasion of southern Israel.



Trump had had a “good call” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, he told Axios. “The two discussed Israel’s plans to take control of the remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza in order to end the war with the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas,” according to a readout of the call released by Netanyahu’s office.

© JNS