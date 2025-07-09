Hegseth hosts Netanyahu at Pentagon as part of prime minister’s DC visit

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 9 de julio, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday morning with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon.

An extended honor cordon awaited Netanyahu upon his arrival.

During the opening statement before the bilateral meeting, Netanyahu commented on a picture of a stealth aircraft, telling Hegseth, “We have absolute gratitude and admiration for the American military, for the president. It’s amazing. You have the gratitude of the citizens of Israel and the State of Israel. Thank you.”

Hegseth responded, “This is the talent of the U.S. military fighters in war. It was amazing.”

Three nuclear sites were targeted and hit in the military operations against the Islamic Republic: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Praising the outgoing commander of U.S. Central Command, which has purview over the Middle East, Hegseth said of Gen. Erik Kurilla, who was present at the bilateral, that the latter acted quietly and effectively.

“After 60 days of negotiations, Trump was clear,” said Hegseth, adding that the president gave the Iranians the option to negotiate first.

Referring to Israel’s airstrikes in mid-June, which preceded the U.S. bombing mission by a week, the U.S. defense minister said, “How you went about the nuclear capability, the pilots who accompanied, the refueling, it was an honor to take part. We sent a message to the world, not just to Iran. The B-2 pilots sent a message to the world.”

Netanyahu stated that the strikes sent a global message.

“The whole world noticed. All of Iran noticed,” he said. “The entire Middle East noticed the strength of our alliance. It was like a roar of two lions. We have admiration and appreciation for all that you have done.”

Hegseth thanked Netanyahu for being an ally, while the prime minister replied: “First comes strength, then peace. I hope we will see the fruits soon.”

Israel, US sign AI, energy cooperation memorandum

Israel and the United States on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on energy and artificial intelligence at Blair House in Washington, D.C.



The agreement is designed to advance cooperation in applying AI to strengthen the energy grids in Israel and the U.S., and to encourage research, innovation, and the development of joint policies.



The initiative was spearheaded by Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen, according to Netanyahu’s office.



In addition to Netanyahu, participants included U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and the American and Israeli ambassadors—Mike Huckabee and Yechiel Leiter, respectively.

